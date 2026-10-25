Video: Milan deal a fresh blow to their rivals and ignite the title race in Serie A

Milan sent a statement to their Serie A rivals on Sunday evening, returning from the Friuli stadium with a precious 2-0 win over hosts Udinese in the eighth round. The result keeps them in pursuit of the leaders and tightens their grip on the title race.

Six minutes was all the Rossoneri needed to break the deadlock. Croatia's Luka Modric slipped a well-placed pass through to American team-mate Christian Pulisic, who surged forward, cut through the Udinese defence and slotted home. The early strike tore up the hosts' plans.

Omari Hutchinson doubled the lead on 65 minutes. He pounced on a rebound from the Udinese goalkeeper and lashed a strike into the net, underlining Milan's superiority and all but sealing the three points.

The win takes Milan to 18 points and up to fourth in the Serie A table, behind third-placed Roma on goal difference. Udinese stay stuck on four points in seventeenth.











