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The Europa League delivered an extraordinary night on Thursday evening, with two eye-catching results. Milan came from two goals down to win 4-2 against Olympiacos in Athens, while Viktoria Plzen thrashed visitors Benfica 4-0. The results shook up the standings and intensified the battle for places in the last 16.

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Milan complete a historic comeback

Olympiacos welcomed Milan for a high-profile Europa League clash in a fiery atmosphere. The home side were buzzing and had one aim: win and send their supporters home happy.

It started perfectly for Olympiacos. Their opener came in bizarre fashion in the 31st minute, when Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan put the ball into his own net. The hosts led, and the stands were alight.

They didn't have to wait long to extend their advantage. Early in the second half, in the 49th minute, Jota Silva converted a Remo Freuler pass to make it 2-0. The game looked over, and Milan seemed to be heading for a heavy defeat.

Milan, though, don't know how to give up. The fightback began in the 56th minute, when Omari Hutchinson pulled one back for the Rossoneri to make it 2-1 and restore his side's hope.

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Seven minutes later, Hutchinson turned provider for Alfadio Sissi's equaliser. At 2-2, the match had flipped on its head, and the stands went from celebration to tense silence.

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Milan kept pushing. In the 71st minute, Christian Pulisic, on as a substitute for Gonçalo Ramos, scored the third to put his side 3-2 up. A historic comeback, completed in just 15 minutes.

Just when everyone thought the result was settled, Diego Moreira wrote the final chapter. In the 95th minute (90+5'), he pounced on a decisive ball inside the penalty area and fired confidently into the net. The late strike set the stands alight and turned everything upside down.

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That leaves Olympiacos seventh on 10 points from three wins, one draw and one defeat. Milan sit 21st on 6 points from two wins and three defeats.

Benfica hit for four

Elsewhere in the same round, Viktoria Plzen hosted Benfica and claimed a historic, crushing 4-0 victory.

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Plzen started strongly and dictated the rhythm from the opening minutes. Patrik Hrošovský broke the deadlock in the 30th minute from a Lukáš Červ pass. The stadium erupted, and everyone sensed a special night in the making.

The hosts soon doubled their lead. In the 43rd minute, Prince Kwabena Adu converted a Christophe Kabongo pass, underlining Plzen's superiority and leaving Benfica in deep trouble before the break.

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Benfica had no time to catch their breath. Kabongo himself landed the knockout blow in the 45th minute with the third, and Plzen went in at half-time 3-0 up. Benfica's players and supporters were left completely stunned.

There was no let-up after the restart. Just one minute later, in the 46th minute, Kabongo struck again from a Hrošovský pass to make it 4-0, completing his brace and turning the night into a goal fest in Plzen.

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The result leaves Benfica fourth with the same tally of 12 points, while Viktoria Plzen are 19th with 6 points.