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TENNIS-CHN-OPENAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
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Video: Medvedev injures a spectator and gifts Djokovic a historic achievement at Nadal's expense

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Novak Djokovic reached the Beijing final in the most bizarre of circumstances. Daniil Medvedev was disqualified in their semi-final after hitting a spectator with the ball, a surreal moment that handed the match to the Serbian star.

Djokovic, currently ranked 11th in the world, led 7-5, 5-3 after two hours and 30 minutes when Medvedev, the world number five, fired a ball into the stands and struck a spectator in the face. The spectator had to leave his seat for treatment, and officials then disqualified the Russian.

Through to the final in the Chinese capital for the seventh time, Djokovic kept his perfect record at the tournament intact. His run of consecutive wins in Beijing now stretches to 33 matches.

That figure came after Djokovic yesterday broke the record held by Spain's Rafael Nadal, who racked up 31 consecutive wins in his opening matches at Roland Garros. The Serbian now holds the longest run of consecutive victories at the start of appearances in a single tournament in the Open Era.

Waiting in the final is Australia's Alex de Minaur, ranked ninth in the world, who got there after Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, ranked 34th, withdrew while trailing 6-4, 3-2.

This is the fifth meeting between Djokovic and de Minaur, with the Serbian leading the head-to-head three wins. He had already benefited from the Australian's withdrawal once before, ahead of their Wimbledon quarter-final in 2024.

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