Video: Manchester City send a warning to Paris with a thrashing of Liverpool

Manchester City made the most of hosts Liverpool's numerical disadvantage, running out 3-0 winners at Anfield on Sunday in the sixth round of the Premier League.

That win tightened City's grip on top spot. Maximum points, 18 from six, while Liverpool stayed on nine in ninth.

Read also

The Bernabeu erupts: boos follow Real Madrid's players against Villarreal

Video: Diomande scores his first goals for Real Madrid, and a red card for Vinicius after the goal

Next matches MCI Champions League 15:00 PSG

Neither side offered much in a goalless first half. Then the visitors blew Liverpool away after the break.

Ryan Gravenberch picked up a second booking on 62 minutes and off he went. Three minutes later, Erling Haaland lashed City in front from inside the box.

Jeremy Doku made it two on 65 minutes with a superb strike off the bench, and Rayan Cherki wrapped up the treble on 78 after skipping past Jeremie Frimpong.

This was City's first match since an independent commission found them guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial rules over a period of nine years. The club have appealed the ruling.

Next up for City: Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday in the first round of the Champions League.



