Manchester City fans celebrated the return of the club's former star, Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.
De Bruyne left Manchester City in the summer of 2025, joining Italian side Napoli on a free transfer once his contract with the English club expired.
Tonight he was back at City's home ground with Napoli, facing his old club in the league phase of the Champions League.
The home fans had a surprise waiting for him: a huge banner reading "King Kevin".
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The club joined in too, welcoming De Bruyne back to the Etihad Stadium on their "X" account.
City posted a video of De Bruyne arriving at the Etihad Stadium with the caption: "Welcome back". Two emojis followed: a sky-blue heart, the colour of the team's shirt, and a royal crown, a nod to the "King Kevin" nickname.
De Bruyne still loves Manchester City
The Belgian insists his affection for Manchester City's owners hasn't wavered, even though a ruling found the club guilty of breaching financial rules. That verdict could tarnish his legacy with the English giants.
De Bruyne won six Premier League titles and the Champions League during City's golden era, cementing his place among the club's greatest ever players.
But City could lose some of those titles unless they overturn a ruling that found them guilty of more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules between 2009 and 2018.
Speaking at Monday's pre-match press conference, De Bruyne said: "I'm proud of what I've achieved as a footballer, and honestly, this is my club. I love the owners."
He added: "I've even spoken with the chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, about how to buy a club. I only feel affection for this club, and that will never change, and for the way the people there treated my family and me over 10 years."
The Belgium international also rejected suggestions that the financial breaches attributed to City have tainted his achievements on the pitch.
He said: "In life there are rules, but everyone plays at the edge of them. I played between the white lines. I competed against other players and went through a lot of experiences with my teams and with the players. That is what I value more than anything else."
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An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.
Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.
At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.
My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.
On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.
There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.
Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.
My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:
– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?
– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona
– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League
– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title
You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links: