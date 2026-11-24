Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester City fans celebrated the return of the club's former star, Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

De Bruyne left Manchester City in the summer of 2025, joining Italian side Napoli on a free transfer once his contract with the English club expired.

Tonight he was back at City's home ground with Napoli, facing his old club in the league phase of the Champions League.

The home fans had a surprise waiting for him: a huge banner reading "King Kevin".

Getty Images

The club joined in too, welcoming De Bruyne back to the Etihad Stadium on their "X" account.

Advertisement Advertisement

City posted a video of De Bruyne arriving at the Etihad Stadium with the caption: "Welcome back". Two emojis followed: a sky-blue heart, the colour of the team's shirt, and a royal crown, a nod to the "King Kevin" nickname.

Related Topics

De Bruyne still loves Manchester City

The Belgian insists his affection for Manchester City's owners hasn't wavered, even though a ruling found the club guilty of breaching financial rules. That verdict could tarnish his legacy with the English giants.

De Bruyne won six Premier League titles and the Champions League during City's golden era, cementing his place among the club's greatest ever players.

Advertisement

But City could lose some of those titles unless they overturn a ruling that found them guilty of more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

Speaking at Monday's pre-match press conference, De Bruyne said: "I'm proud of what I've achieved as a footballer, and honestly, this is my club. I love the owners."

Advertisement

He added: "I've even spoken with the chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, about how to buy a club. I only feel affection for this club, and that will never change, and for the way the people there treated my family and me over 10 years."

The Belgium international also rejected suggestions that the financial breaches attributed to City have tainted his achievements on the pitch.

Advertisement

He said: "In life there are rules, but everyone plays at the edge of them. I played between the white lines. I competed against other players and went through a lot of experiences with my teams and with the players. That is what I value more than anything else."