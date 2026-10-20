Paris Saint-Germain edged a thrilling encounter with Barcelona 4-2 at the Parc des Princes tonight, in the third round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

The win takes Paris to 9 points, keeping their perfect record intact and their place at the summit. Barcelona, meanwhile, slip to fifth on 6 points after a first European defeat of the season.









Désiré Doué broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, pouncing on a wayward Lamine Yamal pass to fire home.









Barça came out firing after the break, carving out chance after chance until right-back Xavi Espart levelled in the 55th minute.









A superb Fermín López pass released Espart, who raced clear and slotted into the net.

Lucas Hernández restored Paris's lead in the 72nd minute, meeting a Désiré Doué delivery with a fine header.









Back came Barcelona once more. Lamine Yamal levelled again in the 79th minute, bursting down the left before lashing a brilliant finish into the net.









The celebrations barely lasted a minute. Vitinha made it 3-2 in the 81st, seizing on a loose ball that bounced out beyond the area and unleashing a rocket into the Barça net.









Fabián Ruiz settled it in the 86th minute, finishing off a fine Achraf Hakimi cross to kill Barcelona's hopes.







