Lamine Yamal wasted no time hitting back at his exclusion from the 2026 Ballon d'Or race. The teenager scored a superb goal against Deportivo Alavés in La Liga, proof that his influence at Barcelona hasn't dimmed despite finishing third in the voting behind winner Harry Kane.

Near the end of the first half, Yamal pounced on a loose back pass from Portuguese defender João Cancelo. He lashed a powerful left-footed strike into the far corner, then celebrated in style alongside his Barcelona team-mates.

The number 10 has now scored 11 goals this season: nine in La Liga and two in the Champions League. Add 10 assists to the tally and his direct contributions stand at 21 goals in 14 official matches.

Those figures capture the dual role Yamal plays under Hansi Flick. He doesn't just threaten goals and score them. He creates chances and delivers decisive passes too, which makes him one of the team's most dangerous attacking outlets.