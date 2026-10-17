Video: Lamine Yamal finds the Real Betis net with a sensational goal

Lamine Yamal needed just 10 minutes at La Cartuja to produce something special. Spain's Barcelona star struck against Real Betis in the ninth round of La Liga, handing the Catalan club the lead with a magnificent effort that bore his own signature.

It began with Yamal collecting the ball in the middle of Barcelona's half. He exchanged passes with France's Jules Kounde, set off towards the penalty area, beat Facundo Bernal with a piece of dribbling, then curled a left-footed shot from the right side of the box into the net.

Everyone inside La Cartuja was left admiring it. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick celebrated in a way that betrayed his amazement at what his young player had just done, making the difference with individual skill against a stubborn opponent.

That strike takes Yamal to 8 goals in La Liga this season, with another in the Champions League. He has also provided 9 assists across the various competitions, 5 in La Liga and 4 in Europe.