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Liverpool claimed a deserved 3-0 win over Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday evening in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

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Alexander Isak put Liverpool ahead in the 13th minute and Florian Wirtz doubled the lead in the 79th, setting up a 3-0 clean-sheet win over Club Brugge. The Swedish striker then grabbed his second, and Liverpool's third, in the 83rd minute.

Liverpool were the better side from start to finish. Their defensive organisation and speed in transition handed them control of midfield and stopped Club Brugge building dangerous attacks, while short passing and collective movement created the chances.

The result lifts Liverpool to 12 points and fifth place in the standings, with four wins and one defeat. Club Brugge stay on 9 points in 12th, having won three and lost two.

Liverpool came out with a clear attacking mindset and took control early. Isak struck in the 13th minute, pouncing on a chance inside the penalty area to put the ball in the net. The English side were ahead, and the crowd were up.

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Liverpool kept pushing after the goal and dominated possession, but they couldn't add to their tally before the break. The hosts went in 1-0 up.

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Minutes before half-time, Club Brugge's Jorne Spileers caught Liverpool winger Victor Munoz with a heavy challenge. Munoz went down in pain, received treatment on the pitch and was carried off on a stretcher. Rio Ngumoha replaced him.

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After the restart, Liverpool kept their advantage and their grip on midfield as they chased the goal to settle the match. It came in the 79th minute: Wirtz applied the finishing touch to a well-worked move to make it 2-0.

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Isak then made it 3-0 in the 82nd minute, converting an assist from goalkeeper Alisson Becker. It capped Liverpool's complete control of the match and showed off the Swedish striker's knack for deciding games.

Club Brugge pushed late to reduce the deficit, but Liverpool's defence and goalkeeper stayed alert. The clean sheet held, and the win strengthens Liverpool's position in the European standings.

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Once again, Liverpool imposed their style on a big match, with efficient forwards who took their chances. Club Brugge fought hard at times but lacked the attacking cutting edge to trouble a side of Liverpool's stature.

The win extends Liverpool's positive run in the competition and moves them closer to a place in the knockout rounds. The Belgian side need better results in the coming rounds to improve their position.