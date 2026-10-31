Simone Inzaghi has explained why he skipped the press conference after Al-Hilal's clash with Al-Fateh. The Italian appeared in the journalists' area and pointed to his throat, signalling that the pain was too severe for him to speak. He handed the duties to his assistant Massimiliano Farris instead.

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Al-Hilal had beaten Al-Fateh 2-0 on Saturday evening in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League, banking three more points in their title charge. Farris stepped up to field the questions.

Explaining the manager's absence, Farris confirmed Inzaghi was struggling with a throat problem. He then turned to the game itself and the awkward build-up to it, noting that Al-Hilal had arrived straight off a trip for an AFC Champions League fixture. That left the players short on recovery.

Al-Fateh, by contrast, held the edge in preparation. They had eight days to ready themselves. The blue side had no such luxury, grappling with travel fatigue and little time after their continental commitments.

Al-Hilal could have wrapped it up earlier, Farris admitted, but in the end they got the job done with a 2-0 win. He stressed that the coaching staff had worked hard to snuff out Al-Fateh's attacking transitions, particularly the threat posed by Mourad Batna and those around him.

Health, then, kept Inzaghi away from his usual post-match slot. His assistant carried the technical staff's verdict on a game that sent Al-Hilal back into the fight for top spot in the Roshn League.