Adel Boulbina ended a goalscoring drought that had stretched almost eight full months with Algeria, and the Al-Diriyah man did it in the style of Lionel Messi.

Algeria travelled to face Burundi on Tuesday in the second round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Two goals down, Algeria hit back to level within minutes. The equaliser was a beauty, Boulbina bending home a superbly struck free-kick.

It was his first for the national team in eight months. He had not scored since 6 January, when his winner saw off DR Congo in the round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

What better way to break an international drought than the one Messi has made his own? The Argentine now sits just two goals shy of becoming the highest free-kick scorer in history.

Boulbina has carried his fine form since the start of the season, when he joined Al-Diriyah in the summer window from Qatar's Al-Duhail. He has scored twice in four matches.