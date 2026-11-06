Video: "I'll hit you": Spalletti loses his temper and threatens Juventus star

A precious win could not stop Juventus from angering their coach Luciano Spalletti, who lost his temper in the final minutes against AZ Alkmaar after a defensive error nearly cost his side victory.

Juventus ground out a hard-fought 2-1 win over hosts AZ Alkmaar on Thursday at the AFAS Stadium, in the fourth round of the Europa League league phase.

His team led and controlled the game, yet Spalletti could not contain his fury at Colombian defender Juan Cabal. A positioning error handed the home side a dangerous chance that ended with a goal, later ruled out for offside.

According to French website "Foot Mercato", citing Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", Spalletti stormed towards Cabal in a state of intense anger and shouted in his face, threatening: "I'll hit you!".

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Cameras caught the 67-year-old coach making angry gestures and violently reprimanding his player. The defender stayed silent, and the situation went no further.

Cabal's error was not the only trigger for the Italian's outburst. Lloyd Kelly had earlier lost the ball in dangerous fashion, letting AZ Alkmaar pull one back through Mees Meerdink and bringing tension back to the closing minutes.

At the post-match press conference, Spalletti swerved any direct mention of the incident, but he aimed clear criticism at his players over their drop in focus and their lack of quick decision-making in defensive situations. He said: "What does not convince me about Juventus? I am convinced when I see full commitment from the players".

Stressing the importance of making decisions without hesitation, he added: "The decisions you do not make are worse than the wrong decisions, because when you make a decision, even if it is bad and you make a mistake, its cost is lower than the cost of not making any decision".

Tension dominated the final minutes, but Juventus held on to their lead and left with the three points, strengthening their hopes of reaching the round of 16.