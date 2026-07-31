Video: he was rushed to A&E at dawn: Doku reveals the details of his health crisis in America

Belgian winger Jérémy Doku has lifted the lid on his 2026 World Cup, revealing a turbulent June caught between illness and a family emergency, events that stole the spotlight more than anything he managed on the pitch.

Doku arrived at the tournament with big ambitions. Then a severe respiratory infection struck, ruling him out of the second group-stage match against Iran, which ended goalless. Nobody knew at the time just how bad his condition had become.

Speaking on his Instagram account ahead of a documentary he releases on Sunday on his YouTube channel, Doku said: "I have never felt pain like this in my life. I couldn't move, and I felt like crying. It was one o'clock in the morning when I had to go to the emergency department."

The London trip: the birth of Brice and the controversy

Illness was only half of it. Midway through the tournament, Doku received news that turned everything upside down: the birth of his first child. "I woke up suddenly, someone told me my wife was going through labour," he recalls. "I thought then: I have to see my son."

So Doku slipped away from the Belgium camp on a quick trip to London, holding his son Brice in his arms. That fleeting visit sparked wide controversy back home over a player's role as a father and being present at the birth while playing in a major tournament. "Now I am striving to be the best father possible," Doku says.

Quarter-final exit and regret over his impact

On the pitch, Doku admitted he was short of his physical and technical best, and never left the mark he had hoped for. Belgium bowed out in the quarter-finals, beaten 2-1 by a Spain side who went on to be crowned champions.

Doku ended his remarks by saying: "I wish I could have had a greater impact during this tournament. I will never forget the 2026 World Cup."