Video: He warned of looming unrest at Al Hilal: Mohammed Noor to Salem Al Dawsari: find another club

Former Saudi football star Mohammed Noor has raised doubts over the future of Al Hilal star Salem Al Dawsari in light of the club's strong reinforcements during the last summer transfer window.

Al Dawsari underwent knee surgery after picking up an injury with the Saudi national team at the 2026 World Cup. Then came more bad news. Al Hilal announced last Friday that "Salem Al Dawsari is in the medical clinic after feeling pain in his foot joint", meaning his absence from the side continues.

Speaking on the "Nadeena" programme, Noor said: "If Salem Al Dawsari returns (after recovering) and does not play, there will be a problem."

He continued: "Will Al Hilal be able to control Salem in the dressing room? That is an important matter, and the issue is not easy."

Over the summer Al Hilal loaded up their attack, bringing in former Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli, ex-Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins and Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United. According to Noor, that leaves Simone Inzaghi with a crisis on his hands. The Italian has to work out how he fits Al Dawsari into his starting line-up.

He went on: "I love Salem a great deal, and I consider him one of the 10 best players in the history of Saudi football, but we are analysing the situation."

He added: "That is why I say to Salem, look for a good club next year, because you will not stay, because you will not accept sitting on the bench."

The former Al Ittihad and Al Nassr star then qualified his remarks: "If Salem returns (to play for Al Hilal), Al Hilal will win every trophy."

Noor's comments landed after Al Hilal beat Qatar's Al Sadd 2-0 in Doha yesterday, Tuesday, in the second round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

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