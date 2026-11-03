FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Uno is in a state of severe shock and grief after the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel. The striker succumbed to a serious injury suffered in a violent collision between the pair during their sides' clash in the Spanish second division. The incident has cast a shadow over the goalkeeper's future and raised questions about his responsibility for the accident.

Spanish radio station "Cadena COPE" reported that Uno, 25, fell into a difficult psychological state after the incident. He followed developments in the striker's condition closely before his death was confirmed on Tuesday morning. The Andorra goalkeeper intended to offer a special apology to the player's family.

Monday evening's match at the "Heliodoro Rodríguez López" stadium saw a powerful collision between Uno and De Miguel. The goalkeeper rushed to contest the ball with the striker and raised his knee during the challenge, leaving De Miguel severely injured. He was taken to hospital, where his condition deteriorated and he passed away at the age of 30.

Footage of the challenge spread quickly and sparked a wave of criticism towards the Andorra goalkeeper. Uno did not intend to cause harm, according to club officials who confirmed the collision was not deliberate.

Questions remain over the consequences, both sporting and legal. The severity of the challenge or the player's death does not automatically establish the goalkeeper's responsibility. Any path to accountability depends on the results of the investigation and the evidence that determines the nature of the challenge, the extent of its breach of the rules, and its causal link to the death.

Gerard Piqué, the FC Andorra president and former Barcelona player, mourned the Tenerife striker with a moving message: "I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart. Rest in peace, Jesús."

Condolences poured in across Spanish football. The Royal Spanish Football Federation decided to suspend a number of Cup matches scheduled for Tuesday in mourning for the player.