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Sami Al-Jaber, the Al-Hilal legend, has chosen between Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr star, and Argentina's Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami star.

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Al-Hilal legend Sami Al-Jaber has made his choice between Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr star, and Argentina's Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami star.

Nadina, the programme broadcast on MBC 1, posted a video on its X account showing Al-Jaber taking on a challenge to pick the better player from a series of stars.

First up was a choice between Rodri, the Barcelona player, and former Al-Hilal star Karim Benzema. He went for Rodri.

But Al-Jaber preferred Bayern Munich's Michael Olise to Rodri, and to Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé too.

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Next, the Al-Hilal legend picked Barcelona star Lamine Yamal over Olise, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé, Milan's Luka Modrić and former Brazil forward Kaká.

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Asked to choose between Lamine Yamal and Ronaldinho, he opted for the Brazil legend. He then preferred his compatriot Ronaldo, 'the Phenomenon', whom he also chose ahead of Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff and French legend Zinedine Zidane, the current France coach.

Ronaldo's run ended, though, once the alternative was Argentina's Lionel Messi.

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That left the final call: Cristiano or Messi. Al-Jaber went for the Argentine star.

Sami Al-Jaber: a distinctive Saudi legend

Saudi football has produced plenty of brilliant stars who have enriched the game in Asia. Former national team and Al-Hilal star Samer Al-Jaber stands among the most prominent, having given years of service that helped deliver a host of outstanding achievements.

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Few players have earned wider fame than Sami Al-Jaber, whether in Saudi Arabia or across the continent.

Born in the capital, Riyadh, on 11 December 1971, Al-Jaber began his career in the Al-Hilal youth ranks, winning many domestic and international titles with the club at junior and youth levels before stepping up to the first team in 1989.

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He represented Saudi Arabia at four consecutive World Cups, in 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006. No other striker in the Arab world has done that.

Arab fans eagerly awaited Saudi Arabia's meeting with Morocco at the 1994 World Cup finals. Just 7 minutes in, Al-Jaber stepped up to take a penalty and scored his first World Cup goal. Saudi Arabia went on to win 2-1 in a campaign that took them to the round of 16.

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Saudi Arabia qualified for the 1998 World Cup in France, where Al-Jaber scored his second World Cup goal, again from the spot, against South Africa. This time, though, they couldn't get beyond the group stage.

Al-Jaber drew a blank at his third World Cup in 2002. At 36, though, he made his presence felt at his final tournament in 2006, scoring his third World Cup goal in the 2-2 draw with Tunisia.

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On the continental stage, Saudi Arabia had to get past hosts the UAE in the 1996 final to claim a third Asian Cup title. Neither side scored in normal time or extra time, and luck finally smiled on Al-Jaber and his teammates, who were deservedly crowned champions on penalties.

At that tournament, Al-Jaber scored in a 6-0 win over Malaysia, then went without a goal until the quarter-final against China, when he grabbed one of the four that ended up in the Chinese net. Saudi Arabia then cleared the semi-final and final hurdles the same way: on penalties.

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Al-Jaber was also part of the Saudi Arabia squad that won the Gulf Cup twice, in 1994 and 2002. He finished his illustrious international career with 163 matches and 46 goals, retiring after the game against Spain, Saudi Arabia's last at the South Korea and Japan World Cup.

Al-Hilal fans remember a glittering club career too. He was among the players who won the AFC Champions League, then known as the 'Asian Club Championship', in 1992 and 2000. He also won the Asian Cup Winners' Cup twice, in 1996-1997 and 2002, as well as the Asian Super Cup in 1997.

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Domestically, he helped Al-Hilal win the Saudi league title 5 times, the Crown Prince Cup 5 times and the Federation Cup 4 times, along with many other domestic trophies.

Al-Jaber bade farewell to his beloved club in a match against Manchester United in 2008. He closed a long career there with 177 goals, making him the club's all-time top scorer.

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After hanging up his boots, Al-Jaber moved into coaching, taking charge of Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia and the UAE's Al-Wahda. He also had a spell with French club Auxerre, before serving as Al-Hilal president from April to September 2018.