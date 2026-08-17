The clash between Al-Qadsiah and Al-Taee produced a rare moment and an unexpected blunder from the Al-Taee goalkeeper. Al-Qadsiah striker Mateo Retegui pounced on the keeper's absence from his goal to score what may be one of the strangest goals of the current season.

It happened in the 16th minute. Al-Qadsiah were awarded a free-kick, and the Al-Taee goalkeeper had wandered off his line for a few moments to drink water, a scene few expected to end with his net being rattled.

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Al-Qadsiah's players wasted no time. They played the ball quickly, seizing on the keeper's absence and the lack of anyone left to protect the goal at that moment.

Retegui collected the ball and set off straight towards Al-Taee's empty net. He met no resistance, then rolled the ball home with ease to hand Al-Qadsiah the lead.

The goal astonished everyone watching. A simple act had turned within seconds into a costly error, and Al-Taee paid the price. Al-Qadsiah's players thought sharply and quickly, exploiting the situation and refusing to give their opponents any chance to regroup.

With that, Retegui wrote one of the strangest goals of the season. He cashed in on the moment the Al-Taee goalkeeper left his goal to drink water, punishing the opposition with a comical finish and handing Al-Qadsiah an early advantage.