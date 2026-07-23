Spain manager Luis de la Fuente brought the World Cup to the offices of the newspaper "AS" today, Thursday, just four days after winning the world title with the Matadors.

De la Fuente led Spain to World Cup glory for the second time in their history, beating Argentina 1-0 on Sunday evening in a match that went to two periods of extra time.

For his first visit to a media organisation as world champion, the Spanish coach chose the newspaper "AS". He walked into the offices with the trophy and said, laughing: "Some of my colleagues asked me for the next cup. It was difficult, but difficult times, with hard work and enthusiasm, are not difficult."

His arrival turned the newsroom into a place of celebration. The trophy drew everyone's eyes, as did the man carrying it, amid applause, greetings and photographs. De la Fuente spent a few minutes with the AS staff in a friendly atmosphere, marked by satisfaction at a job well done and pride in a great success for Spanish football.

The manager added: "I try to be fair when I see malicious criticism, because life gives you opportunities later on, and that is why I am so happy for Ferran (Torres). His story reminds me of Morata's. In the face of injustice, he said: here I am."

He continued: "The atmosphere was wonderful, and that is what happens when people are good. When Ferran scored the winning goal, I felt overwhelming joy, and when I lifted the cup, I felt satisfaction and pride. I am happy for my country."

De la Fuente explained: "I did not have to watch the final again, but the overriding feeling was that we were far superior. Four years ago, on my previous visit, I did not expect to reach this stage, but the journey is made step by step. With what we had, we were going to fight to win."

Asked about the intensity of the Argentina players, he said: "I fully understand why they were seeking to reach the penalty shoot-out, especially after the sending off. We were clear about the need to play our way. That is the message I gave the players. Let us play our way, because they are better than us at their way of playing, and we cannot let them win easily."







