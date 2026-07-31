Video: Hamza Abdelkarim shines with a brace in Barcelona's defeat to Birmingham

Young Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim stole the limelight in Barcelona's first official match of the pre-season, scoring both goals for the Catalan side in a 2-2 draw against England's Birmingham City at St Andrew's before the Blaugrana lost on penalties. Not bad for a player of just 18.

Hamza has forced his way into Hansi Flick's thinking this pre-season. He started the first two friendlies of the summer and showed the kind of attacking quality that could earn him a place in the starting line-up.

Composure and a goal from the penalty spot

Barcelona's opener came from Hamza in the first half, a penalty he won himself after Bernal drove down the left flank. His movement inside the box was clever, his reading of the defenders sharp.

Consider his age. The Egyptian, who played at the World Cup at just 18, showed remarkable nerve when he insisted on taking the kick despite more experienced players being on the pitch. He deceived English goalkeeper James Beadle with a powerful strike from his left foot to score his first goal for the first team.

A striker's instinct and a second goal from a rebound

One goal was not enough. Hamza carried his brilliance into the second half with a superb second, a strike that laid bare his goalscoring instinct and his eye for a chance.

Roony Bardghji started it with a well-executed diagonal run and a powerful shot the Birmingham goalkeeper could not hold. Hamza pounced on the rebound with skill and alertness to bury it, a brace on his first official appearance with the first team.

A complete performance that catches Flick's eye

His work was not confined to attack. Hamza showed a fighting spirit and real determination in defence, committing three of Barcelona's six fouls in the first half and picking up a yellow card, exactly the effort and constant pressing Flick demands from his forwards.

Speed and relentless movement marked his time on the pitch. He never stopped calling for the ball or drifting intelligently inside the box, and he was equally comfortable with his back to goal, shielding the ball and running at defenders when he turned to face it.

A strong message amid the search for a striker

The timing could not be sharper. Barcelona are chasing an out-and-out striker in the current summer transfer window, and that makes the fight for the position ferocious.

Yet the young Egyptian has sent the technical staff a strong message: he can shoulder the responsibility and provide the attacking edge the team needs. He is squeezing every minute of pre-season to prove his worth and book a place in the starting line-up.

A young line-up and a defeat on penalties

Barcelona fielded a youthful side, six first-team players alongside five from the youth academy, with most of the German internationals away on holiday. Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen also missed out, having travelled to Amsterdam ahead of his loan to Ajax.

Birmingham went ahead through a Briske header. Hamza equalised from the spot, then struck again in the second half, before the English side levelled from a set piece through Jon Solis. Penalties settled it, and Birmingham won the shootout.

Defeat or not, Hamza Abdelkarim walks away the biggest winner. He proved himself a promising talent capable of carrying the attacking load for one of the world's biggest clubs, a start that could yet be the key to a bright future with the Blaugrana.