Erling Haaland pulled a goal back for Manchester City against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium, on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League.

The Parisians had raced into a three-goal lead before the break. Haaland headed home on 53 minutes for the hosts, meeting a high ball delivered by Senegalese substitute Iliman Ndiaye.









Read also

The Bernabeu erupts: boos follow Real Madrid players against Villarreal

Video: Diomande scores his first goals for Real Madrid, and a red card for Vinicius after scoring

Up in the stands, the goal sent Haaland's former manager Pep Guardiola into raptures, the cameras catching him on his feet applauding the Norwegian.

Inside 10 minutes, Magnus Akliouche had made it three again. His powerful strike was clawed at by Gianluigi Donnarumma, only for the ball to drop into his own net. Paris Saint-Germain's fourth arrived after a spell of City profligacy.

Haaland struck again on 75 minutes for the hosts' second, turning in a low pass from Moroccan team-mate Ayoub Bouaddi.

The Sky Blues arrived at this one buoyed by a 3-0 hammering of Liverpool in the Premier League. Paris Saint-Germain had beaten Le Mans 3-1 in the French league.







