Manchester City made it two wins from two in the new Premier League season, thrashing hosts Crystal Palace 4-1 on Friday evening at Selhurst Park in the second round of fixtures.

Enzo Maresca's side have carried on where they left off after beating Bournemouth 2-1 in their opener. Six points now sit alongside their name, sending them provisionally top of the table. Palace, by contrast, are still searching for their first point after Everton beat them 2-0 on the opening weekend, leaving them rooted to the bottom.





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Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, rising to meet a cross from Antoine Semenyo and heading past Dean Henderson.

Rayan Cherki doubled the lead in the 54th minute. He burst into the box, jinked past more than one defender and drilled a left-footed finish into the bottom corner, latching onto a pass from Phil Foden.





Palace pulled one back just two minutes later through an own goal. Jeremy Pino's free-kick rebounded off the crossbar, struck City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and crept into the net.

Cherki wasn't done. He grabbed his second and City's third in the 59th minute, lashing home from outside the box after a pass from Josko Gvardiol.

Haaland then followed suit in the 84th minute, doubling his own tally and making it four with a powerful close-range strike following a run and a pass from Foden. The visitors ran out 4-1 winners.

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