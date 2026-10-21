The effects of the European defeat were written across the faces of several Barcelona players as they arrived at training on Thursday. A painful loss to Paris Saint-Germain had cast a shadow over the squad's mood, just days before the anticipated Clasico with Real Madrid.

Spanish programme "El Chiringuito" published a video of several Barcelona players pulling into training in their cars, frowns and distress etched on their faces. The scenes laid bare how hard it would be to shake off the European result, with one of the season's biggest matches looming.

Paris defeat imposes a difficult mood

All this followed Barcelona's 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. The match exposed defensive problems that cost the team four goals, even though they twice found the back of their opponent's net.

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This was no mere stumble in the continental calculations. It landed at an extremely sensitive time. The team must regain their balance quickly amid a relentless run of major fixtures, which makes the players' mental state one of the pressing issues facing coach Hansi Flick.









The Clasico knocks on the door

Barcelona cannot afford to dwell on the defeat. Eyes are already turning to Sunday's clash with Real Madrid, a test of huge importance for the Catalan side on both the technical and psychological levels.

For Flick's players, the match is a chance to respond on the pitch and bury the European disappointment. It also offers the coaching staff an opportunity to prove the team can deal with setbacks and rebuild confidence in a matter of days.

That defeat to Paris Saint-Germain leaves the German coach with a double task: fixing the errors that surfaced during the match, and preparing his players mentally and physically for the Clasico.