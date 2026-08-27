Video: Germany star officially moves to the Premier League

Aston Villa have their latest signing of the summer. The English club confirmed on Thursday the arrival of German midfielder Leon Goretzka on a free transfer.

Goretzka, 31, left Bayern Munich at the end of last season when his contract expired, closing an eight-year chapter with the Bavarian club.

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In Munich, Goretzka racked up 312 appearances across all competitions, scoring 51 goals and setting up 53 more. He collected seven Bundesliga titles along the way, as well as the Champions League and a host of domestic honours.

He passed his medical last Tuesday and now embarks on his first professional experience outside Germany. Goretzka started out at Bochum before moving to Schalke, then pulled on the Bayern Munich shirt from 2018.

His international CV is equally impressive. Goretzka has won 73 caps for Germany and scored 15 goals.

Villa moved for the midfielder to reinforce a depleted engine room. Youri Tielemans left for Manchester United, and Amadou Onana faces a long-term spell on the sidelines through injury.

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