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England secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Spain on Sunday evening, in the match that brought the two sides together at the Metropolitano Stadium, as part of the sixth and final round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, after withstanding the hosts' attacking surge in the closing minutes, despite finishing the game with ten men.

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Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 45th minute, Ezri Konsa doubled the lead in the 53rd and Ben White made it three in the 57th. Spain hit back through Mikel Oyarzabal's penalty in the 65th minute before Nico Williams pulled one back in the 75th. Elliot Anderson saw red in the 64th.

The win took England to 15 points, enough to snatch top spot from Spain. Both sides finished level on points, but England's superior goal difference saw them through in first place, turning their first-leg defeat to Spain into a precious victory in the return fixture.

Thomas Tuchel's side imposed themselves from the first whistle. They dominated possession and launched wave after wave of attacks on the hosts, who suffered an early blow when Marc Pubill went off injured in the 21st minute. Pedro Porro came on in his place.

That dominance rolled on through the first half, with England spurning more than one chance before Kane won a penalty in the 45th minute, hauled down by Pau Cubarsi inside the box. The captain made no mistake, firing his side into the lead and putting right his miss from the first leg, when he had failed from the spot during England's 3-2 defeat at Wembley.

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Luis de la Fuente threw on three players at the break, introducing Dean Huijsen, Pedri and Fermin Lopez for Cubarsi, Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino. It made no difference. England kept pressing and struck twice inside four minutes.

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Konsa got the second in the 53rd minute, rising unmarked to head home a Declan Rice corner. White added the third four minutes later, England racing clear on a swift counter that saw the ball reach Jude Bellingham before he teed up White to finish.

The game flipped in the 64th minute. Lamine Yamal robbed Jarell Quansah and set off towards the box, only for Anderson to bring him down and walk for a straight red. Oyarzabal tucked away the resulting penalty in the 65th, and suddenly Spain were coming, piling pressure on the England goal.

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A man to the good, Spain kept pouring forward until substitute Nico Williams made it 3-2 in the 75th minute, converting a Lamine Yamal pass with one touch inside the area. Tuchel shored up his defence and reshuffled to protect the lead. Marshalled by goalkeeper James Trafford, England held firm against the Spanish onslaught until the final whistle.