Video: Ez Abde works his magic in the Champions League and leads Betis to a thrilling win over Porto

Morocco star Abde Ezzalzouli played a part in Real Betis's 3-2 win over visitors Porto on Wednesday evening at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, in the second round of the league phase of the Champions League.

Ezzalzouli got Betis going in the 47th minute, drilling a superb finish into the net from a tight angle to put the Spanish side ahead.

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Porto hit straight back. Gabri Veiga levelled from a free kick in the 54th minute, and Samu Omorodion put the Portuguese side in front seven minutes later.

Antony teed up Cucho Hernandez for 2-2 in the 74th minute, and veteran Isco settled it from the penalty spot with six minutes left.

The win takes the Andalusian side to 6 points from two matches and ninth in the Champions League table. Porto, beaten twice, are still without a point and sit 30th.



