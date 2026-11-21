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Mohamed Al-Deayea, the Al-Hilal and Saudi football legend, has revealed the role played by Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy of Al-Ahli in the penalty missed by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain, during the Clasico between the two sides in the Roshn League.

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Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr 3-1 on Friday evening at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in a rearranged Roshn League fixture from the ninth round.

In a rare lapse, Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in the 18th minute . He sent Mendy the wrong way, only for the ball to strike the right-hand post.

Al-Deayea, speaking on the programme "Dawrina Ghair", said: "The goalkeeper (Mendy) did not move and waited. In addition, Ronaldo himself was not fully focused, and that is clear from the way he struck the ball."

He added: "Ronaldo stood in front of the ball before shooting, and yet Mendy did not move at all, which broke Cristiano's concentration. Credit for this goes to the goalkeeper, and also to the defenders who reached the ball and cleared it before the Al-Nassr attackers."

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He also pointed to an earlier spot-kick: "Ronaldo took a penalty (against Neom) in the same way, but it went outside the posts and crossbar and did not hit the post."

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Al-Deayea's analysis arrived at the same time as remarks from the Senegalese goalkeeper explaining how he saved Brahim Díaz's famous penalty for Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final last January.

The Atlas Lions won a penalty in the closing minutes. Díaz went for a Panenka, but Mendy stood his ground in the middle of the goal and caught it. Senegal then scored the winner in extra time.

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Speaking to "Canal+ Afrique", Mendy said he hadn't relied on reflexes and anticipation alone. He tried to get inside Díaz's head, filling as much space as possible in front of him to make the net feel hard to find, and directed a few provocative remarks at him to disrupt his concentration.

Mendy, who announced his retirement from international football last September, said the key was creating uncertainty and taking up as much space as possible in front of the taker, so the goal feels smaller than it really is.

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He added that the short distance between keeper and taker magnifies the sense of a duel, especially in decisive moments when the psychological pressure mounts. He tried to turn that to his advantage, and used a few words to wind the player up and distract him.

According to Al-Deayea, Mendy appears to have pulled a similar trick on Ronaldo. It cost the Portuguese star more than the Clasico, which Al-Nassr lost 3-1: it also left him with a string of unwanted statistics.

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Opta data shows Ronaldo has missed both penalties he has taken in the Roshn League this season. The first came against goalkeeper Marcin Bułka in the 1-0 win over Neom on 20 October.

That matches his total of misses for the whole of last season's Roshn League, when he scored 6 out of 8.

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It's also the first time Ronaldo has failed to score two consecutive penalties in the Roshn League since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, following the termination of his contract with Manchester United.