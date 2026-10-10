Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Ittihad v Al Fayha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
Translated by

Video: En-Nesyri's rocket catches Bono by surprise, and a Moroccan embrace in the Clasico

Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Y. En-Nesyri
Saudi Arabia
Morocco

Morocco duo shine in the Saudi summit

Youssef En-Nesyri lit up Saturday evening's Al-Hilal versus Al-Ittihad clasico in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League. The Al-Ittihad striker unleashed a rocket of a shot that rippled the net of his compatriot Yassine Bounou, the Al-Hilal goalkeeper, in a moment that fused scoring excitement with sportsmanship.

The goal arrived in the 22nd minute of the first half. En-Nesyri collected a superb pass from teammate Marwan Al-Sahafi, then fired a powerful, sudden strike into the net. Bounou could not keep it out, beaten by a ball that came at him at great speed.

Read also: Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad: a bold line-up from Inzaghi and Vesyyng in the clasico

This goal mattered in the heated atmosphere of the clasico, yet En-Nesyri declined to celebrate in front of the Al-Hilal fans. He headed straight to Bounou and embraced him, a scene that laid bare the friendship between the two Moroccans away from the battle on the pitch.

That moment became one of the standout scenes of the match. The thunderous shot caught the Al-Hilal keeper by surprise, and the sportsmanship En-Nesyri showed his friend and Morocco teammate completed the picture.

En-Nesyri's gesture spoke to the bond between Morocco's stars, even when they meet in direct combat wearing two different shirts. Each man wanted to settle the clasico for his side, but the personal ties and the sportsmanship never went away. The embrace between En-Nesyri and Bounou after the goal said it all.


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google