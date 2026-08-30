Real Madrid climbed to the top of La Liga with a comfortable 4-0 win over Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute. He surged through the Malaga defence and drilled a fine finish into the net.

Malaga's players surrounded the referee, demanding a foul at the start of the move, but the goal stood.

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Seven minutes later, Bellingham had a hand in the second. His powerful header was blocked by a Malaga defender, only to cannon off the back of goalkeeper Alfonso Herrera and trickle in.

The third arrived in the 30th minute through Kylian Mbappe, who latched onto a superb Arnold cross to put the game beyond Los Blancos' reach.









Arda Guler wrapped things up in the 90+1 minute. The Turkish playmaker fed Vinicius, who skipped past a Malaga defender and squared it back for Guler to slot home.

That win lifted Real Madrid to nine points at the summit, overtaking Atletico Madrid on seven, while Malaga stayed rooted on a single point in 18th.

Jose Mourinho made five changes from the side that faced Real Sociedad, yet his team still looked cohesive.

Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marc Cucurella, Brahim Diaz and Eduardo Camavinga all started. Bernardo Silva, Konate and Dumfries began on the bench.

The second half saw the tempo drop sharply. With the result already secure at the break, Real Madrid eased off.

Mourinho sent on Diomande for Brahim Diaz in the 65th minute, then introduced Bernardo Silva for Valverde in the 75th to freshen things up.

Drama followed in the 85th minute when the referee pointed to the spot for Malaga. Real Madrid's players protested, and the official headed to the pitchside monitor. He overturned his decision after seeing that the ball had struck Diomande's arm off Rudiger's head, blocked in the wall, with no intent.

Real Madrid dropped deep to defend and looked to break, while Malaga poured forward chasing a consolation.

On came Guler for Jude Bellingham in the 87th minute, and Los Blancos punished Malaga's ambition. A swift break ended with the fourth goal, carved out by a slick exchange between Guler and Vinicius.

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