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Boca Juniors v Defensa y Justicia - Torneo Clausura 2026Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
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Video: drama and premature celebration: Boca Juniors goal turns Rosario's joy into a nightmare

Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia
Boca Juniors
Defensa y Justicia
Liga Profesional
Rosario Central vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto
Rosario Central
Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto
Argentina

A celebratory scene suddenly turned upside down

Boca Juniors are champions of Argentina. A dramatic 1-0 win over Defensa Justicia on Saturday night at La Bombonera, courtesy of Enner Valencia's stoppage-time goal, sealed top spot in the annual standings on the final round.

The triumph comes just a year after the controversy that engulfed the same award, when Rosario Central were surprisingly declared champions.

Valencia struck the winner in the 50th minute of the second half, lifting Boca to the summit of the overall table. They had amassed more points than anyone else across both the opening tournament, which covers the first half of the year, and the closing tournament in the second half.

That second tournament is still running, with the knockout rounds under way to decide its champion.

Rosario Central had already begun celebrating. Leading Estudiantes Río Cuarto 2-0, they watched their fans storm the pitch to join the players in the party.

Then Boca struck. Valencia's goal deep into stoppage time flipped the whole picture, handing his side the win and the trophy, and ending a three-year wait to return to the winners' podium.

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