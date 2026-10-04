Video: Does he mean Dembélé? Mbappé stirs controversy with "the good and the bad" song

A knee injury against Turkey may have cost Kylian Mbappé his place in the France camp, but it hasn't kept him out of the headlines.

Mbappé suffered a hyperextension in the back of his left knee during the clash with Turkey, and has returned to Madrid to begin his treatment and rehabilitation programme.

The France captain will miss Monday's match against Belgium. On Sunday he posted a video on his Instagram account, fuelling the controversy that already surrounds him: his relationship with Ousmane Dembélé, the exchanged statements over the Ballon d'Or, his standing within the national team, and his recent night out in Paris.

According to the website "Foot Mercato", one detail stood out above all: the music he chose for the post.

First come pictures of him training, then cycling through the countryside. The Real Madrid man then appears smiling along to "Les gentils, les Méchants" (The good, the wicked) by Michel Fugain and Big Bazar, a song whose lyrics he seems to know by heart: "Who is really the wicked one? The wicked one".

A sarcastic dig at his critics? Nobody can say for certain. But the timing of the post and the choice of those words are hard to ignore.







