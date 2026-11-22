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Liverpool comfortably settled the English Clasico with an emphatic 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday evening, in a match that marked a disastrous start for Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, Manchester United's new coach, in the 11th round of the Premier League.

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Andoni Iraola's Liverpool didn't need long to take control. In the eighth minute, the referee showed Leny Yoro a red card for bringing down Alexander Isak as he raced through on goal, leaving Manchester United to play on with ten men from a very early stage.

Liverpool made the extra man count almost immediately. Dominik Szoboszlai converted the resulting free kick in the tenth minute, handing the hosts the lead and piling enormous pressure on United from the off.

Three minutes later, Liverpool struck again. Florian Wirtz added the second in the 13th minute, capitalising on clear confusion in the United ranks. Unable to cope with their opponents' fierce start, the visitors were two goals down inside roughly a quarter of an hour.

That start tore up Pochettino's plans. He had to deal with an early sending-off and a two-goal deficit at a time when United needed to regain their balance quickly, but his side clearly struggled against Liverpool's relentless attacking pressure.

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The hosts were in total control. United offered no real threat and were reduced to spectators, unable to match Liverpool or trouble their goal in any meaningful way, while the Reds dictated the tempo and exploited the gaps that opened up in their defence.

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It could have been more. Liverpool's players squandered numerous chances across both halves, a reflection of their clear attacking superiority, while United lacked answers and found it very difficult to play the ball out and reach attacking areas.

Pochettino tried to respond with changes, bringing on Harry Maguire early in place of Bryan Mbeumo after Yoro's dismissal in an attempt to reorganise his defence and close down the space for Liverpool's attack. It wasn't enough. The hosts kept threatening the goal and kept creating chances.

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Nothing changed after the break. Liverpool kept a clear advantage and United still couldn't produce any real attacking response. With ten men and two goals down, they showed no strong signs of getting back into the game.

Liverpool got their third in the 66th minute. Bradley Barcola sent a low cross into the box and Rio Ngumoha met it first time, turning the ball into the net to underline the Reds' superiority and end any lingering hope of a United comeback.

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That goal reflected the dominance Liverpool had imposed throughout. They exploited their numerical and technical superiority and kept creating chances and reaching their opponents' goal, while United offered nothing to redeem themselves in one of their toughest matches.

Another defensive error gifted Liverpool a fourth in the 83rd minute. Victor Muñoz scored it after a superb pass from Florian Wirtz put him clean through on goal.

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The win takes Liverpool to 21 points in fourth place. United's struggles go on: they remain stuck on 8 points in 19th place, second from bottom.