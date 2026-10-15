Manchester City's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez sparked widespread controversy during his side's clash with Paris Saint-Germain, after he pushed German referee Sven Jablonski in a bizarre incident during the match between the two teams, played yesterday, Wednesday, in the second round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

The 74th minute brought the flashpoint. With Manchester City trailing 4-1, the ball came to Fernandez on the edge of the penalty area. The Argentine was lining up his shot when he found the referee in front of him, so he shoved him with his hand and sent him to the ground.

Jablonski picked himself up quickly despite the force of the push and waved play on, a decision that raised questions over whether the Manchester City man should have seen red.

Opinions split straight away. Some felt Fernandez's actions could have warranted a dismissal for misconduct towards the referee. Others reckoned Jablonski let it slide because he had been wrongly positioned in the path of the ball and had obstructed a promising Manchester City attack, showing understanding of the player's anger, particularly with his side trailing by three goals.

City were chasing the game by then. They had ended the first half three goals down without reply, before improving after the break and putting pressure on the French side's defence, while wasting numerous chances.

That improvement counted for nothing in the end. Paris Saint-Germain won 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium.







