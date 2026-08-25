Video: did he deserve the straight red card? Al-Nassr star complicates the clash against Al-Ettifaq

Al-Nassr faced a difficult and early test against Al-Ettifaq, in the match bringing the two sides together on Tuesday, in the third round of the Saudi Roshn League on the home turf of the "Nawakhtha".

The turning point came early. Moussa Dembélé collected a pass on the edge of the penalty area in the 12th minute, and Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento rushed off his line to stop him.

An Al-Nassr defender was tracking back beside the Al-Ettifaq man and trying to catch up, but Bento brought Dembélé down outside the area. Referee Mohammed Al-Hoaish showed the Al-Alami goalkeeper a straight red card.

Al-Nassr now had to see out the game a man down, in an already tough encounter against Al-Ettifaq. Australian manager Ange Postecoglou withdrew Angelo and turned to young goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi.