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FBL-WC-2026-MATCH65-CPV-KSAAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Video: Deniz warns of Dalic's "cunning", and Kano fears this matter

Saudi Arabia vs UAE
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Gulf Cup
G. Donis
Z. Dalic
M. Kanno
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia head coach Georgios Donis says his side are ready to face the UAE in Tuesday's Gulf Cup final.

The Greek, speaking at a press conference broadcast across the Abu Dhabi Sports channels, said: "Every match has its own calculations, and how we approach it differs according to its circumstances."

He added: "We played 120 minutes against Qatar in the semi-final, and that was difficult and exhausting for us, especially as the opponent played in a defensive manner."

Donis went on: "We will try to deliver the best possible performance in the Gulf Cup final."

His respect for the opposition was clear. "The UAE are one of the best teams in this tournament, and they have clear tactical discipline, while their coach Zlatko Dalic has a precise reading of every detail of the matches," he said.

Pressed on his own plan, he explained: "We must focus on ourselves, and we will choose the best elements in defence and attack to create chances, while making use of set pieces."

Saudi midfielder Mohamed Kanno echoed the challenge of taking on the UAE, but backed his team-mates to produce the goods.

Kanno said: "The UAE team is strong, but God willing we will rise to the occasion to claim the title and please the fans."

Would he welcome a penalty shootout? Hardly. "We hope we don't reach that point. We want to settle matters in regular time," he said.





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