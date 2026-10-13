Azerbaijan's Sabah wrote a historic page in their footballing journey after claiming their first victory in the Champions League, in their first appearance in the continental competition, beating visitors Slavia Prague of the Czech Republic 2-0 in the match between the two sides on Tuesday in the second round of the league phase.

A 4-0 hammering by Manchester United had opened their European campaign, but Sabah steadied themselves quickly to collect the first three points in their history in the competition, with their supporters revelling in an exceptional achievement.

The Azerbaijani side had to wait until the 49th minute to break the deadlock. Kahim Paris found the Slavia Prague net to give the hosts the lead at the start of the second half and set his team on the path to a historic win.

In the 88th minute, Joy Lance Mikels added a second for Sabah in comical fashion. The Slavia Prague goalkeeper made a glaring error dealing with a long ball, rushing out of his goal to try to clear it but failing to pass it properly, and the ball ran to Mikels.

Mikels fired a weak shot towards goal that looked to pose little danger. One of the Slavia Prague defenders standing in its path then fell over in strange fashion, and the ball rolled on into the net, to the astonishment of the Czech side's players. Two-nil to the hosts.

That win carries special importance for Sabah, officially founded in 2017 and competing in the Champions League for the first time in their history. They have their first victory in the competition after a difficult start against Manchester United, and their supporters have a historic moment that will remain present in the club's journey.







