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After 13 seasons of glory within the walls of the Santiago Bernabeu, Dani Carvajal has decided to open his heart and reveal the full truth behind his departure from Real Madrid, in a frank and emotional interview of a kind supporters are not used to hearing from one of the calmest and most disciplined players at the club.

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Now at Getafe, the right-back opened up about his career on Mario Suárez's YouTube channel. He also talked through his difficult final months in a Real Madrid shirt, which ended with the hardest decision of his life: leaving the club that made his name and his history.

As last season drew to a close, Carvajal felt his role in the team had clearly shrunk. That was despite working hard in training and giving his best in whatever minutes came his way.

He said: "I realised I wasn't getting the regular playing time I deserved on merit, both in training and in the minutes I played, and that's when I made the decision, in consultation with the club, to part ways. I had doubts over the last few months. I hoped to win back my place by playing more, but I realised my time was up."

The former Real Madrid star admitted last year was the hardest of his professional career. Limited game time was only part of it. His contract was running down towards June, and his dream of playing at the World Cup was slipping through his fingers.

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He added: "Last year was the hardest. You see that you're not getting regular playing time, you see that your contract is going to end in June, and you see the World Cup slipping through your fingers. I sleep soundly at night because I know I gave my all."

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The pain hasn't gone away. One question still haunts Carvajal, and it shows just how frustrated he became in his final days at Real Madrid.

He said: "I played the last two matches, against Sevilla and on the day of my farewell, and I felt I was in good shape. The question remains: what would have happened if I had had more regular playing time two months earlier? It's a question that keeps nagging at me. Could I have stayed at that level for another year at Real Madrid?"

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As for the move to Getafe, the Leganés native said he'd had plenty of offers but chose to stay in Madrid for his family and his children's stability. His priorities, he stressed, have changed completely.

He continued: "I received a lot of offers, but I wanted to stay in Madrid. Now, my priority is my children's stability. There were times when I said I wanted to retire, but my wife knew I was saying it hesitantly. My mind wasn't ready to retire yet."

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He went on: "My family and friends told me: 'You don't have to prove anything to anyone, just do what you think is right.' And so I chose Getafe."

Carvajal signed off with a message of loyalty to Real Madrid. His life will always be tied to the club, he said, and he plans to get his coaching licence once he retires.

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He explained: "My life will always be tied to Real Madrid. I'll get my coaching licence, and we'll see what the future holds for us. Winning the Champions League in Lisbon was the most important: it paved the way for a decade of success."

His final words went to two men who shaped him: "Ancelotti was the most important father figure in my football career, and Modric is the player I learned the most from, both for his talent and for his humility."