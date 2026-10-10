Jordan Henderson could not have asked for a better start to his first league outing at Chelsea's stadium. Within minutes of kick-off against Bournemouth, he had both a goal and an assist to his name.

Henderson fired Chelsea ahead just two minutes into Saturday's sixth-round Premier League clash with Bournemouth. A minute later, he teed up the second for Morgan Rogers.

A summer signing at Stamford Bridge, Henderson joined an exclusive club with that double contribution. Only former Liverpool and Leicester City man Emile Heskey had managed it faster.

Opta confirmed as much: "Jordan Henderson scored a goal and provided an assist within just two minutes and 29 seconds of the start of Chelsea's match against Bournemouth. In Premier League history, the only player to have done so earlier than him is Emile Heskey, who scored and assisted within the first two minutes for Leicester City against Derby County in April 1998."

He wasn't done there. On 70 minutes, Henderson curled home a superb set piece for his second of the afternoon, sealing a 5-1 rout.

Eurofoot's numbers tell their own story. At 36, Henderson became the oldest player to bag a brace in a Chelsea shirt in the Premier League since John Terry back in 2017.

The midfielder arrived at Chelsea on a free transfer last summer after a season with Brentford. He also made England's squad for the 2026 World Cup.



