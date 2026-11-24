Manchester City escaped what had looked like a home defeat in front of their own fans against Napoli, snatching a late 2-2 draw in Tuesday's meeting between the sides in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.
Rasmus Hojlund put Napoli ahead in the 55th minute. Gilmour drove forward and found Hojlund, who worked enough space away from Guehi to fire a powerful shot past Donnarumma into the far corner.
Manchester City hauled themselves level thanks to a superb strike from Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi, his first goal for the English side.
It came in the 67th minute from another well-worked short corner. Doku laid the ball back to an unmarked Bouaddi inside the box, and he lashed a brilliant first-time shot into the net.
In the 76th minute, Noa Lang scored Napoli's second. Politano found Spinazzola on the right, and his excellent cross picked out the unmarked Lang, who turned it past Donnarumma with a stunning finish.
Napoli looked set to take the win. Then, in the 86th minute, Rayan Cherki equalised for Manchester City.
The draw takes Manchester City to 10 points and sixth place, while Napoli sit 27th on 4 points.
Plenty of drama
The visitors had never won away against an English side, and they opened the scoring in the 55th minute when former Manchester United striker Hojlund came back to haunt his old rivals with a powerful strike past Donnarumma.
City responded midway through the second half. Bouaddi's superb first-time shot gave him the first senior goal of his career.
Napoli, who recorded an xG (expected goals) of 0.61 to City's 1.41, regained the lead in the 76th minute with a swift counter-attack. The break caught O'Reilly out of position, allowing Spinazzola to surge forward and cross for Lang, who fired straight into the goal.
The hosts had one more answer. Four minutes from the end of normal time, Cherki burst into the box and beat goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic from a tight angle.
City pushed late on but couldn't find a winner in front of their own fans.
Now Manchester City must regroup quickly for Sunday's trip to Premier League champions Arsenal, an eagerly awaited showdown.
Napoli, meanwhile, visit Sassuolo the same day. They sit eighth in Serie A and will be looking to climb the table.
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An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.
Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.
At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.
My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.
On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.
There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.
Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.
My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:
– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?
– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona
– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League
– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title
You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links: