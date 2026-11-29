Share Follow GOAL on Google

Arsenal and Manchester City played out a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening in the 12th round of Premier League fixtures. The match produced four goals and thrilling swings in momentum, and the two sides had to settle for a point apiece in the title race.

Advertisement

Both sides came out at a high tempo and shared control of the first half, though City carried more danger in front of the hosts' goal. Each team found the net before the break. It finished 1-1 at half-time.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 34th minute. Joško Gvardiol fed a low cross into the penalty area, and Haaland took a touch before firing past goalkeeper David Raya.

Arsenal didn't wait long to respond. Christos Tzolis swung a cross into the box, Mikel Merino headed it down to Kai Havertz, and the German striker finished in the 40th minute to bring the match back level.

City were quick to rediscover their threat after the restart. Enzo Fernández restored their lead in the 48th minute, finishing off a move that began with a superb solo effort from Moroccan star Ayoub Bouaddi. He won the ball from Martin Ødegaard in midfield, surged forward past Noni Madueke and played a precise pass to his Argentine team-mate, who slotted past Raya.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bouaddi stole the spotlight with that run. His outstanding defensive work over the 90 minutes also made him one of City's standout performers. He'd scored his first goal for the club in the previous match against Napoli in the Champions League, and this was further proof that he can make the difference despite his young age.

Related Topics

That goal changed the complexion of the match. City dropped back into their defensive areas and relied on counter-attacks to exploit the space behind the Arsenal defence. The hosts dominated possession and stepped up their search for an equaliser.

Arsenal kept turning the screw. They tested Gianluigi Donnarumma's goal with several attempts as the visitors sat ever deeper, and in the 83rd minute Jurrien Timber finally levelled for the Gunners.

Advertisement

It came from a corner that sparked plenty of controversy in the City box. Gabriel Magalhães had collided with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and there were doubts over whether Timber had handled the ball before it reached the net. VAR reviewed the incident and let the goal stand. Arsenal were back in it, and they'd snatched a valuable point in the closing minutes.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the remaining minutes, but the score didn't change before the final whistle. A hard-fought contest, with attacking threat at both ends and swings in the scoreline right up to the final moments, ended with a point apiece.

Advertisement

The result takes Arsenal to 29 points and keeps them top of the Premier League table. Manchester City sit second on 23 points, leaving the gap between the two sides at six.