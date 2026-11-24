Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester City escaped what had looked like a home defeat in front of their own fans against Napoli, snatching a late 2-2 draw in Tuesday's meeting between the sides in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

Advertisement

Rasmus Hojlund put Napoli ahead in the 55th minute. Gilmour drove forward and found Hojlund, who worked enough space away from Guehi and fired a powerful shot past Donnarumma into the far corner.

City hit back through a superb goal from Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi, his first for the English side.

It came in the 67th minute from another well-worked short corner. Doku cut the ball back to the unmarked Bouaddi inside the box, and he lashed a brilliant first-time shot into the net.

Napoli struck again in the 76th minute through Noa Lang. Politano fed Spinazzola on the right, and his excellent cross found Lang unmarked. Lang turned it past Donnarumma with a stunning finish.

Advertisement Advertisement

Napoli looked set for the win. Then, in the 86th minute, Rayan Cherki struck the equaliser for Manchester City.

Related Topics

City move on to 10 points in sixth place. Napoli have 4 points and sit 27th.

A notable run for Manchester City

City's winless run in all competitions now stretches to five matches after they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Napoli in an entertaining second half at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement

The visitors had never won away against an English side. They opened the scoring in the 55th minute when former Manchester United striker Hojlund came back to haunt his old rivals, driving a powerful shot past Donnarumma.

City responded midway through the second half. Bouaddi's superb first-time effort brought the first senior goal of his career.

Advertisement

Napoli recorded an xG (expected goals) of 0.61 to City's 1.41, yet they restored their lead in the 76th minute with a swift counter-attack. They caught O'Reilly out of position, allowing Spinazzola to break forward and cross for Lang to fire straight into the net.

But the hosts found another answer four minutes from the end of normal time. Cherki burst into the box and beat goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic from a tight angle.

Advertisement

City pushed late for a winner but couldn't find one in front of their own fans.

There's little time to regroup. City travel to face Premier League champions Arsenal on Sunday in an eagerly awaited, high-stakes clash.

Advertisement

Napoli visit Sassuolo the same day, looking to climb the Serie A table from eighth place.