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Algeria secured a valuable win over their guests Togo by a single unanswered goal, in the match that brought them together this Saturday evening at the Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium, as part of the third round of the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be held in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

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Rami Bensebaini struck the match's only goal to hand Algeria three vital points and tighten their grip at the top of Group Nine. The win lifted them to 7 points, while Togo stayed stuck on 3 in third place.

Zambia sit second on 4 points, with Burundi propping up the group on two. Three rounds in, Algeria are pulling clear at the summit.

Algeria came flying out of the blocks in search of an early goal. Their first effort arrived in the 12th minute, when Anis Hadj Moussa lashed a shot from outside the box that drifted weakly into the arms of goalkeeper Barcola.

A golden chance went begging in the 23rd minute. The ball dropped to Mohamed El Amine Amoura inside the six-yard box, one-on-one with the keeper, but he dragged a ground shot bizarrely wide of the post.

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Amine Gouiri almost broke the deadlock before the break. He climbed to meet a Nabil Bentaleb cross in the second minute of stoppage time, only to steer his header inches past the post. Goalless at the interval.

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Togo came out for the second half looking to catch the hosts cold. They nearly did in the 58th minute, when Laba rose to a cross inside the area but glanced his header wide of the post.

Gouiri led the Algerian response almost instantly. He skinned the goalkeeper and fired goalwards, but the defence scrambled across to hack it away for a corner.

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Relentless pressure finally cracked Togo open in the 76th minute. Hadj Moussa whipped in a pinpoint cross, and Bensebaini powered a header into the net to settle the contest and put the hosts ahead.

This victory strengthens Algeria's standing at the top of Group Nine before the two sides meet again next Tuesday. Algeria travel to Togo in the capital Lomé for the fourth round of qualifiers.

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Two matches next March close out their qualifying campaign. They start away at Zambia before hosting Burundi in the final round.

Few nations boast a richer Africa Cup of Nations history. Algeria have graced the tournament 21 times and lifted the trophy twice, first on home soil in 1990 and again at the 2019 edition in Egypt.

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Their last campaign ended in heartbreak. Hosts Morocco watched on as Nigeria dumped Algeria out at the quarter-final stage with a 2-0 win.