Goal.com
Live
Al Ittihad v Al Hazem: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Video: Behind the scenes of Consesao’s ‘heated’ altercation with a Jeddah United fan

Al Ittihad vs Al Hazem
Al Ittihad
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
S. Conceicao
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese coach goes off script

The match between Al-Ittihad Jeddah and Al-Hazm, which took place on Friday evening as part of Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League, saw a heated altercation between Portuguese manager Sérgio Conceição and a fan, sparking widespread controversy among spectators and adding tension to the atmosphere of the match.

The TV broadcast camera captured Conceição in a state of extreme anger after substitute Abdulrahman Al-Aboud scored the opening goal, as he headed towards the ‘Al-Amid’ stand and continued to gesticulate, before the situation was defused.

After the match, Consesao went to the stands and hugged one of the fans, revealing that there had been a dispute between the two during the match.

The programme “Action with Walid” spoke to the fan in question to discuss the details of the dispute, and he said: “I confronted Consesao during the match and demanded he leave the club to create a technical shake-up before returning to the Asian elite competitions.”

Read also... Scouting Roshen... 4 alternatives to save Al-Ittihad from Consicao’s “mishandling”

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF

Read also... After Diaby’s dismissal... Consicao reveals the reason for the chaos within Al-Ittihad

He added: “Conselho attacked me fiercely after scoring the opening goal against Al-Hazm, but he came back to apologise for his behaviour after the match.”

He concluded: “Conselho explained to me that the team is going through a difficult period, and called for everyone’s support to get out of this downward spiral.”

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting