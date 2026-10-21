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FC Bayern München v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Video: Arsenal's standout star leaves the Bayern Munich match injured, and his replacement finds the net

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Arsenal
Champions League
B. Saka
E. Eze
Germany
England

Great excitement

Arsenal suffered a brutal early blow against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening in the Champions League.

Bukayo Saka made a distinctive impression in the opening minutes, only to fall to the ground after 10 minutes and immediately call for treatment.

Mikel Arteta responded by replacing him with Eberechi Eze, stripping the Gunners of one of their most prominent stars.

Saka limped off, the severity of the pain raising fears over the nature of his injury.

Eze, the man brought on to replace him, then struck Arsenal's opener in the 25th minute.

Odegaard slipped a superb ball down the left wing. Eze took it beautifully, surged into the penalty area and lashed it past Neuer.

The assistant referee flagged for offside, but the video technology confirmed the goal.



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