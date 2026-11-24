Share Follow GOAL on Google

Brazilian star Neymar Jr broke his silence after a furious night with Santos, who lost 2-0 to Grêmio in the Brazilian league on Monday evening. He felt that repeated refereeing errors had denied him the chance to compete fairly and had left him personally exposed to violent challenges without decisive action from the referee.

Advertisement

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, Neymar tore into referee Ramon Abatti Abel at the final whistle. He was furious with the official's decisions after taking a barrage of challenges, while the opposition escaped the punishments he felt they deserved.

Speaking to Brazilian broadcaster SporTV, the Santos captain made no attempt to hide his anger. He believed the officiating had directly shaped both his team's performance and the result.

Neymar insisted the referee had mishandled the challenges coming his way. By his own count, he was fouled more than 10 times in the first half alone, yet the yellow cards never came often enough to deter the Grêmio players.

The referee, he said, did whatever he pleased. Neymar was pulled and hit as he tried to get past defenders, and in several of those situations no foul was given. Then came the question that summed up how unprotected he felt: did he have to wait until his leg was broken before referees stepped in more firmly?

Advertisement Advertisement

Nor was it just about the number of fouls. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward also complained about a lack of fairness in how his individual skills are treated. His ability to dribble and beat opponents, he explained, should never become an excuse for ignoring the fouls committed against him.

Related Topics

He wants players who resort to illegal challenges to be punished, and fouls given every time they happen. In his view, Abatti's performance was very poor, and his decisions hurt Santos in a game full of tension between the players.

It's the second flashpoint in a matter of days. Against Coritiba, Neymar got into a heated verbal exchange with a supporter and responded angrily after being provoked from the stands.

Advertisement

Grêmio, meanwhile, struggled at times but still took three precious points. It's an important win in their fight to escape the relegation zone, with just two rounds of the competition remaining.

Martin Braithwaite, the Dane formerly of Toulouse and Espanyol, added the second from the penalty spot in the 77th minute. That confirmed Grêmio's superiority and settled it for the Porto Alegre club after a back-and-forth contest packed with physical clashes and protests.