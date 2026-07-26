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Abobakr El Mokadem

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Video: amid the controversy over his future, Vinicius survives an accident in Jamaica

LaLiga
Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior
Spain
Brazil

He is spending his holiday after the World Cup.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior is soaking up a summer holiday in Jamaica after his World Cup exploits with Brazil. Soon enough, though, he'll be back at Valdebebas to link up with his team-mates.

Joining the forward are a group of friends and his partner, Virginia Fonseca, with whom he is giving the relationship another go after the pair announced their separation a few weeks ago.

She was the one who shared one of the trip's funniest moments on social media.

Vinicius took the wheel of one of those golf buggies you find at luxury hotels, keen to show off his driving skills. "He says he's very brave," read the caption.

 The next shot tells a different story: the buggy veers straight off the narrow path.

Club Friendlies
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Leganes crest
Leganes
LEG

No harm done. It was nothing more than a bit of fun, and the player and his team-mates are all in fine shape.


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