Jonathan Kebe, the agent of France's Jules Koundé, the Barcelona defender, appeared inside the "Joan Gamper" sports city today, Wednesday, with speculation mounting over the player's future and a possible summer exit from the Catalan club.

Journalist Gerard Romero, reporting via the "Jijantes" platform, confirmed Kebe was at Barcelona's facilities. The visit comes as Arsenal step up their interest in Koundé.

Kebe is seemingly out to gauge the Frenchman's future with Barcelona, and what the Catalan club has planned for the rest of the window.

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Recent Spanish reports say Arsenal are monitoring Koundé's situation. The English side need to strengthen their defence, especially after William Saliba's injury.

Mikel Arteta sees Koundé as an attractive option, capable of playing centre-back or right-back.

A move for Ezri Konsa, meanwhile, has grown complicated, with Aston Villa's demands topping 75 million euros.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" reported that Barcelona may be ready to consider a suitable offer for Koundé, part of a plan to reorganise the defence and free up funds for other deals.

The player's stance looks different, though. He still leans towards staying at Barcelona.



