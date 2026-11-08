Atlético Madrid struck first against Barcelona at the Metropolitano in the 15th round of the Spanish league. Giuliano Simeone rewarded the hosts' blistering start, turning in a cleverly worked pass from Argentine Julián Álvarez.

The breakthrough followed two early warnings. First came a clear one-on-one, then a shot that cannoned off the crossbar, before Atlético finally found the net.

Álvarez clipped in a low cross with real quality. Simeone timed his run from deep to perfection, latched onto the ball and fired home to put Atlético ahead and send the stadium into raptures.