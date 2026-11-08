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FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO-BARCELONAAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Video: Alvarez assists and Simeone scores: an early lead ignites the Atletico and Barcelona clash

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
G. Simeone
Spain
Argentina

A quick start from the Madrid side

Atlético Madrid struck first against Barcelona at the Metropolitano in the 15th round of the Spanish league. Giuliano Simeone rewarded the hosts' blistering start, turning in a cleverly worked pass from Argentine Julián Álvarez.

The breakthrough followed two early warnings. First came a clear one-on-one, then a shot that cannoned off the crossbar, before Atlético finally found the net.

Álvarez clipped in a low cross with real quality. Simeone timed his run from deep to perfection, latched onto the ball and fired home to put Atlético ahead and send the stadium into raptures.

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