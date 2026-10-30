Al-Shabab sent Al-Ahli's fans streaming out of the stadium long before the final whistle of this Saudi Roshn League mini Clasico.

Al-Ahli travelled to Al-Shabab today, Friday, for a twelfth-round clash at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The exodus began on 66 minutes. Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco slotted home a penalty for Al-Shabab's fifth, and large numbers of Al-Ahli supporters had seen enough.

Plenty had already headed for the exits in the 37th minute, when Colombian striker Roger Martinez made it three.

Another wave followed Al-Shabab's fourth, Brazilian striker Ricardo Matias finding the net for the capital's side in the 48th minute.

The anger had been brewing since half-time. Al-Ahli's fans demanded the dismissal of Dutch head coach Marino Pusic and turned their whistles on Saudi goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi.