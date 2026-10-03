Oman coach Tarik Sektioui said he feels great bitterness after the 1-0 defeat to the UAE in the Gulf Cup semi-final on Saturday.

The Moroccan coach insisted his team did not deserve to lose, speaking to Qatar's Alkass channels after the match.

His players, Sektioui added, showed a wonderful level, great tactical discipline and a strong desire to come back and press the opponent.

There was no secret behind the improvement in performance, he explained: "Just work and effort." He is new to the Oman national team, and the side faced several challenges, including injuries and player fatigue after the end of the season and the absence of a long camp before the tournament.

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The performance was good, he stressed, and the team's display was "growing with the tournament".

Speculation has surrounded his future with the Reds. Sektioui pointed to his four-year contract, noting that the aim is to build a strong, competitive team and qualify for the next World Cup.









In the post-match press conference, Sektioui said, according to what the Oman national team account published on the X platform: "We put in a good performance, and we were unable to get back into the match. The UAE team was strong and organised, and we tried to be realistic during the game."

He continued: "I am sad about the defeat and we do not deserve it, despite the circumstances we are suffering from. We benefited a lot from the tournament and wanted it to show us exactly where we stand, and we will continue to assess the performance."

"It was an important tournament for the young players," he added, "and the upcoming challenges are stronger and harder."

The door will stay open to every player who proves his level, he stressed, before going on: "We have plenty of time to work on correcting the mistakes. Changing some of the players was necessary for the future of Omani football. I always say we must be patient and then patient again if we want a strong, competitive team."

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