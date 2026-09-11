Video: Al-Qadsiah's storm continues to destroy opponents in the Roshn League

Al-Qadsiah rolled on under Brendan Rodgers, their thrilling football and lethal counter-attacks earning a fine brace against Al-Ettifaq on Friday evening in the seventh round of the Roshn League.

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Two goals arrived inside three minutes. Mexican Julian Quinones, last season's league top scorer, opened the scoring on 13 minutes, collecting a superb pass from Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat and turning it home.

Less than three minutes later, Italian Mateo Retegui doubled the lead off a lethal counter. Bonsu Baah drove forward and slipped the ball to his teammate inside the box to make it two.

Abu Al-Shamat's numbers are the eye-catcher. A right-back by trade, he has racked up six contributions in seven matches, three goals and three assists.

Quinones now has four contributions, three goals and an assist, while Retegui's tally has climbed to six across all competitions in eight matches, all of them goals with no assists.

Al-Qadsiah are throwing themselves right into the title race. They sit top of the Roshn League on 15 points, level with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.